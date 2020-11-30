2 Orlando-area hotels to assist if residential shelter hits capacity on ‘cold nights’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Temps in Central Florida could hit the 30s this week and two Orlando-area hotels will assist if the residential shelter hits capacity on Monday or Tuesday, according to a news release from the Coalition for the Homeless.

[TRENDING: Man found clinging to boat 86 miles off Fla. | US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of COVID-19 | Mom of slain teen shot at burial service]

Shelters in the area have declared Monday and Tuesday as “Cold Nights.”

“Cold Nights” mean no homeless person seeking shelter will be turned away.

[RELATED: COLD air to blast into Central Florida after storms move through region]

If a shelter gets full, two hotels will be available for safe shelter on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said transportation to the hotels will be provided from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on each of these nights from the Coalition and to other area shelters.

The coalition said individuals will be asked a series of coronavirus screening questions and have their temperature taken.

The hotels helping out will have staff members from the shelters at the locations.