Amazon sales surge during record-breaking 2020 holiday shopping season

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amazon is reporting record-breaking sales over the holiday shopping season so far.

The company said on Tuesday that this year’s holiday shopping season has been its largest.

Amazon said small and medium-sized businesses that use the platform took-in nearly $5 billion between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a 60% jump from last year.

[TRENDING: Safe to shop during pandemic? | Photos show miracle rescue at sea | Video: Massive gator devours duck]

Top-selling items this year include Barack Obama’s new memoir, the new Echo Dot and the Revlon one-step hair dryer-brush.

Adobe Analytics is also reporting record-level online spending.

The firm says sales grew 22% for the period from Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Analysts say it is evident that the pandemic is leading more people to shop online.