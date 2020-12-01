47ºF

Local News

Amazon sales surge during record-breaking 2020 holiday shopping season

Sales grew by 22% for period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday

CNN Newsource

Tags: Shopping, Holidays, Amazon, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Sales
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. In the years since Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House, the tech industry's political fortunes have flipped. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have come under scrutiny from Congress, federal regulators, state attorneys general and European authorities. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. In the years since Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House, the tech industry's political fortunes have flipped. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have come under scrutiny from Congress, federal regulators, state attorneys general and European authorities. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amazon is reporting record-breaking sales over the holiday shopping season so far.

The company said on Tuesday that this year’s holiday shopping season has been its largest.

Amazon said small and medium-sized businesses that use the platform took-in nearly $5 billion between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a 60% jump from last year.

[TRENDING: Safe to shop during pandemic? | Photos show miracle rescue at sea | Video: Massive gator devours duck]

Top-selling items this year include Barack Obama’s new memoir, the new Echo Dot and the Revlon one-step hair dryer-brush.

Adobe Analytics is also reporting record-level online spending.

The firm says sales grew 22% for the period from Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Analysts say it is evident that the pandemic is leading more people to shop online.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.