Report: 2 police officers shot in St. Petersburg

Shooter also injured, according to police

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Two St. Petersburg police officers were shot Wednesday evening near the downtown area, according to reports from Tampa Bay CBS affiliate WTSP.

The shooting was connected to an incident in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue South, according to police.

At least one of the officers is in serious condition, according to WTSP.

The shooter was also injured and taken to the hospital, authorities told the news outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

