Salvation Army says Red Kettle donations down 83%

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bells are ringing at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles, but the organization is seeing record low donations.

The Salvation Army in Orlando says donations are down by 83% from last year.

Captain Ken Chapman says in 2019 the organization collected $16,963 during the opening weekend of the campaign. This year, only $2,986 was raised during opening weekend.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be done virtually at www.SalvationArmyOrlando.org. To donate, visit any local Publix supermarket from now until Dec. 24.

News 6 viewers this week donated more than $187,000 to the agency’s Angel Tree program.