Published: December 4, 2020, 7:56 am Updated: December 4, 2020, 8:21 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Five people, including a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old, safely escaped a house fire after family members said they heard a “loud boom” before the blaze broke out.

The fire broke out Friday morning at a home on Grant Street off Rio Grande Avenue.

Orange County firefighters extinguished the flames.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one person suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.