Firefighters contain Orange County duplex fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews in Orange County successfully contained a duplex fire near the 2000 block of West Pine Street in Orange County.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Sky 6 video showed the blaze was out by noon.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Crews told News 6 that no one is inside the home.

#Fire . Our units are on scene of a duplex fire in the 2000 block of West Pine Street. This is still an active fire scene. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 4, 2020

No other details were available.

