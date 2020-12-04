75ºF

Firefighters contain Orange County duplex fire

Injuries are unknown

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Orange County Fire Rescue battle house fire in Orlovista area.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews in Orange County successfully contained a duplex fire near the 2000 block of West Pine Street in Orange County.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Sky 6 video showed the blaze was out by noon.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Crews told News 6 that no one is inside the home.

No other details were available.

