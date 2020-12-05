1 killed after pedestrian crash in Mount Dora, officers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was found dead Saturday after investigators say they were hit by a car.

Investigators said the crash happened on Southbound 441 near Lincoln Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Mount Dora Police Department, officers responded to the area and found the deceased person just south of Lincoln Avenue.

1 killed after hit-and-run crash in Mount Dora

Officers said there were no vehicles in the area when they arrived but determined that the driver involved was the original complainant and returned to the scene.

According to officials, the driver is not faces any charges at this time.

No other details have been released. Stay with News 6 for updates.