Historic Daytona Beach flower shop suffers extensive damage after electrical fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach business that has been operating for nearly 100 years suffered extensive damages over the weekend when an electrical fire broke out at Zahn’s Flowers.

Daytona Beach firefighters were called to 140 W. International Speedway Blvd. around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fire on the second floor of the business.

No one was injured, and the second story was vacant due to ongoing renovations, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other units.

According to Daytona Beach Fire Department officials, the cause of the blaze was electrical.

Zahn’s Flowers posted on its Facebook page that the business does not have insurance to cover the damages, which extend from the second floor down to the first floor.

“We’re very thankful to whoever called 911 after seeing flames! Otherwise we may be dealing with total loss plus our wonderful neighbors,” the business wrote on Facebook. “So that’s the bright side. Zahn’s Flowers has been serving this area for almost 100 years and we’re not going anywhere, we just need all your prayers and for anyone who feels like helping us clean up and rebuild, please come on!”

Zahn’s has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the repairs, estimated to cost $100,000, according to the page.