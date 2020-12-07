No more tarps: Cocoa Army veteran gets new roof after Hurricane Irma damaged his

COCOA, Fla. – It’s out with the old and in with the new at the home of U.S. Army Veteran John Cowell Sr.

Cowell, 61, said he’s finally at ease because for the last three years, he’s had multiple tarps covering his longtime home.

“When it rains outside ... it’s raining inside the same way,” Cowell said.

[TRENDING: ‘Christmas Star’ forming soon | This holiday drone light show is way COOL | Can I legally pass a police car in traffic?]

Through the Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County, Owens Corning and Collis Roofing, Cowell was one of the many veterans selected to receive a new roof.

He said Hurricane Irma ruined most of his roof and he tried fixing it with his brother but said it was too much for them.

“When the storm came, we found the safest place in the house and I happen to be in the hallway and then all of the sudden I just heard, boom!” he said.

Cowell has lived at the home for most of his life. He saw his children and grandchildren grow up there.

He said he can’t be thankful enough for the generosity from the community.

“Always have faith in God and he’ll do the rest,” Cowell said.