Orange County reports increase in tourism taxes for 6th straight month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than $7.7 million was collected in October from the tourist development tax, according to the Orange County comptroller.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is the sixth straight month the collection has increased.

October’s numbers are still 69% less from the same period last year.

“This is the lowest October collections number that we’ve had since the October directly following the Sept. 11 tragedy in 2001,” County Comptroller Phil Diamond said.

County officials said there is a light at the end of the tunnel as the Food and Drug Administration could approve multiple vaccines in the upcoming weeks.

However, a vaccine may not be widely available for the general public for several months.

“Our region will continue to face the many challenges associated with the pandemic,” Diamond said.

Diamond issued another reminder for everyone to keep wearing masks and to practice social distancing.

Since April, county officials said $88 million has been used from reserves as the county attempts to meet funding obligations.

Florida will release the numbers from November in January.

In November, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said they may not see a significant improvement in the TDT numbers until late first quarter or second quarter of 2021.