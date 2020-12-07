64ºF

UCF accepts bid to play in bowl game Christmas week

Knights will most likely play against a team from Atlantic Coast Conference

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The University of Central Florida has accepted a bid to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

The game will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton.

The drive from Orlando is about three hours for any UCF fans wanting to make the trip.

Stadium capacity has been set at 20 percent for the game, the stadium normally holds 30,000 fans.

Tickets are not on sale at the moment.

The Knights will most likely play against a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Our players and staff are excited to be in this bowl game. It gives our guys one more time to play together and gives us one more chance to go 1-0. We’ve done a lot of good things this year, and we look forward to this next opportunity,” UCF coach Josh Heupel said.

As of Dec. 7, the Knights are 6-3.

UCF has won two of the last three bowl games it has played in.

Florida Atlantic defeated SMU 52-28 in the 2019 Boca Raton game.

