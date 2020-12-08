‘Light at the end of the tunnel is here:’ Central Florida leaders prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With pharmaceutical company Pfizer seeking approval of its coronavirus vaccine this week, leaders in Central Florida are preparing for distribution.

Alan Harris, the emergency manager in Seminole County, said he’s expecting the vaccine to be in Central Florida in a matter of days.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is here,” Harris said. “We can be looking at Monday with the needles going into the arms of the nurses and doctors.”

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a hearing on emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine on Thursday. Pfizer said once it receives approval, doses could be shipped within 24 hours.

Five hospitals in Florida, including AdventHealth Orlando, have been selected to first store and distribute the vaccine. According to Florida’s distribution plan, those living in long-term care facilities and high-risk health care workers will be prioritized.

“It’s anyone that works in the unit that could get COVID,” Harris said. “That also includes the housekeeping staff, as well as food service individuals.”

Harris said Seminole County will follow guidance from the state for initial distribution, but he’s also been exploring long-term options.

“I was on the phone (Monday) with shopping plazas and malls looking at where we would do a drive-thru,” he said.

After Pfizer’s meeting on Thursday, Moderna is scheduled to meet with the FDA Dec. 17 about its vaccine.

Widespread distribution isn’t expected until spring or early summer.

“Even though I am not going to get the first shot, at least someone in my community has got the first shot in their arm,” Harris said. “They are starting to build immunity, we are building immunity in the community and that is a good thing.”