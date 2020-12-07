Florida reports 7,575 new cases with COVID-19 vaccine potentially days away

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. could follow shortly behind the U.K. authorizing the first coronavirus vaccine for distribution later this week as Britain prepares to began administering the vaccine on what it’s calling V-Day.

Other counties around the world continue to prepare for mass distribution of vaccines to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has now killed more than 1.5 million people in about a year.

Meanwhile, top health officials are warning Americans not to let their guard down, as a COVID-19 vaccine is perhaps just days away from being available. With an epic, coast-to-coast surge underway, authorities are urging people anew to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other basic measures.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. is 2,163. There have been more than 280,000 virus-related deaths in the U.S. over the course of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 8,000 new cases, 96 deaths]

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Dec. 7.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,575 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,065,785 cases since March.

Deaths

As of Monday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,529 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 247 non-resident deaths in Florida. The state reported 106 new deaths Monday.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday afternoon, there are currently 4,495 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, an increase by about 100 patients from the same time 24 hours ago.

In total, 56,607 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 150 new hospitalizations on Monday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.22% to 9.15% over the past two weeks and was 7.64% for tests reported to the state Sunday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 16,721 95 1,235 0 457 1 Flagler 2,901 12 201 2 45 0 Lake 11,301 118 868 0 261 1 Marion 13,971 71 1,197 4 407 5 Orange 62,041 567 1,832 6 658 1 Osceola 19,809 184 971 2 247 2 Polk 29,362 227 3,032 2 702 1 Seminole 13,770 128 840 0 284 1 Sumter 3,745 29 335 1 101 0 Volusia 17,498 110 1,136 1 385 9

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.