Coronavirus: Florida reports 8,000 new cases, 96 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released their new findings on Florida’s fight against the coronavirus Sunday.

Florida confirmed over 10,000 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, marking three consecutive days where new cases were over 8,000. The state is now up to 1,058,074 total cases of COVID-19.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, Dec. 6.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,436 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,058,074 cases since March.

Deaths

As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,423 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 246 non-resident deaths in Florida. This is up 96 deaths from the previous data.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there are currently 4,400 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 56,457 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 140 new hospitalizations on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.22% to 9.15% over the past two weeks and was 7.86% Sunday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 16,626 97 1,235 5 456 0 Flagler 2,889 22 199 0 45 2 Lake 11,183 92 868 3 260 2 Marion 13,900 90 1,193 4 402 9 Orange 61,474 444 1,826 6 657 1 Osceola 19,625 138 969 3 245 0 Polk 29,135 217 3,030 2 701 1 Seminole 13,642 86 840 1 283 0 Sumter 3,716 15 334 2 101 0 Volusia 17,388 102 1,135 0 376 2

