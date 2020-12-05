Florida reports 10,431 new COVID-19 cases, 222 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released their new findings on Florida’s fight against the coronavirus.

Florida confirmed over 10,000 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, marking three consecutive days where new cases were over 10,000. The state is now up to 1,049,638 total cases of COVID-19

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,431 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,039,207 cases since March.

Deaths

As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,084 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 243 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there are currently 4,343 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 56,317 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 222 new hospitalizations on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.21% to 9.14% over the past two weeks and was 7.32% Friday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 16,529 153 1,230 5 456 4 Flagler 2,867 29 199 2 43 0 Lake 11,091 109 865 5 258 0 Marion 13,810 166 1,189 3 393 4 Orange 61,030 638 1,820 10 656 5 Osceola 19,487 232 966 2 245 0 Polk 28,918 278 3,028 14 700 3 Seminole 13,556 129 839 3 283 1 Sumter 3,701 57 332 0 101 0 Volusia 17,286 206 1,135 6 374 1

