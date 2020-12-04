Coronavirus cases climb by another 10,000 in Florida; unemployment claims expected to follow

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even with word of a coronavirus vaccine being just around the corner, the reminders of the pandemic are still showing.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell, as the nation celebrated Thanksgiving last week, to a still-high 712,000, the latest sign that the U.S. economy and job market remain under stress from the intensified viral outbreak.

“Thanksgiving seasonals likely explain the drop” in jobless claims last week, said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a research note. “Expect a rebound (in jobless claims) next week.”

Most experts say the economy won’t be able to sustain a recovery until the virus is brought under control with an effective and widely used vaccine.

Meanwhile, for months Congress has failed to agree on any new stimulus aid for jobless individuals and struggling businesses after the expiration of a multi-trillion dollar rescue package enacted in March.

This week, though, efforts to forge some limited short-term rescue package have intensified. Democrats have scaled back their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking the logjam.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Dec. 4.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,177 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,039,207 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 124 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Friday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,236 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 242 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday afternoon, there are currently 4,334 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 56,095 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 275 new hospitalizations on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 8.09% to 10.99% during the past two weeks and was 9.36% Thursday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 16,376 168 1,225 5 452 1 Flagler 2,838 26 197 1 43 0 Lake 10,982 83 860 7 258 0 Marion 13,644 182 1,186 6 389 5 Orange 60,392 601 1,810 7 651 1 Osceola 19,255 189 964 2 245 0 Polk 28,640 241 3,014 18 697 6 Seminole 13,427 104 836 1 282 2 Sumter 3,644 42 332 3 101 3 Volusia 17,080 159 1,129 11 373 2

