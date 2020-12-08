Overnight lows to hit the 30s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The clouds cleared over Central Florida in time for a great sunset on Monday.

[TRENDING: ‘Christmas Star’ forming soon | This holiday drone light show is way COOL | Can I legally pass a police car in traffic?]

The clear sky spells trouble for the overnight lows.

The lack of clouds, winds from the north, and dry conditions will lead to a quick drop in temps.

The low in Orlando will hit 43 degrees. In Ocala, the low gets into the 30s with a low of 36.

The normal low this time of year is 54, so tonight is a chilly one for the area for early December.

Tuesday will be a sun-filled day. We will dry, but cool. We will spend most of the day in the 50s and will have a high

of 61 degrees. That will be 13 degrees below normal. The low tomorrow will drop a few degrees lower than Monday. We will hit 40 for the low in Orlando.

On Wednesday we will have a high of 64. By the end of the week, we will be back to normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s.