Brevard County adjusts COVID-19 quarantine options

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials have adjusted the quarantine options for people who have been exposed to someone who has had COVID-19 in Brevard County.

[TRENDING: Fla. man finds body in trash can | Here’s who should NOT get COVID-19 shot | NATURE: Pics show heron devouring gator]

The Florida Department of Health is now following the latest update from the CDC.

[RELATED: CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test]

Officials say a close contact is a person who has been within six feet of someone who has tested positive for the virus for a cumulative of 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour span.

The DOH is now saying quarantine can now be 10 days without testing or seven days after receiving a negative Molecular PCR test result taken on or after day six from exposure.

Health officials said a close contact must not have any COVID-19 symptoms to stop quarantine.

A PCR test result usually takes three to five days, according to test results.