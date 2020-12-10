Much awaited ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket set for liftoff

Following a months-long wait and a few scrubs, the mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket could finally launch Thursday night from Cape Canaveral.

The United Launch Alliance rocket is slated for liftoff at 8 p.m. and the weather is looking good. Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron, now under the U.S. Space Force, are predicting a 90% chance of favorable conditions at launch time.

The rocket is vertical at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 34. The facility where the launchpad is located got a name change Wednesday during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Brevard County for the National Space Council meeting. Formerly an Air Force Station, it is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Patrick Air Force Base was also renamed as a Space Force base.

While the name where the pad is a little different, it’s still the same payload ULA has been trying to launch for the National Reconnaissance Office since August. The spy satellite is called NROL-44.

This will mark at least the sixth attempt to launch the secret mission for the NRO. Technical and weather violations led to delays and, most recently, in October, ULA was evaluating an issue with the swing arm retraction system.

Last month, ULA launched another spy satellite for the NRO on an Atlas V rocket from a different launch pad.

Liftoff is slated for 8 p.m., but the launch window extends until 10:30 p.m. Thursday. If the launch delays for any reason, there is another window available on Friday, about 24 hours later.

If the national security mission gets off the ground, SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Friday with a satellite for SirusXM radio. That launch window opens at 11:20 a.m. and will take flight from Space Launch Complex 40, also at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

