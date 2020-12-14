Amazon 4-Star donates gifts for victims of domestic violence

ORLANDO, Fla. – Victims of domestic violence at Harbor House will be able to shop a little easier this year for the holidays thanks to Amazon 4-star.

The brick-and-mortar store located at Mall at Millenia donated dozens of top selling toys and items for women to help create a “Santa Shop” for families.

“It’s safety, and also living in shelter it’s really hard for people to go out to go shopping. Online shopping is difficult as well and also a lot of individuals who are living in our emergency shelter are just above the poverty level,” CEO of Harbor House Michelle Sperzel said.

Residents currently at Harbor House’s temporary emergency campus will be able to pick from the donated items, wrap them as gifts, and then give to family and friends for the holidays at no cost.

“We heard Harbor House was in need of donations and we just knew we had to help and jump in,” Krista Selby, Store Manager at Amazon 4-star said.

Selby said it took about 20 “Amazon elves” to pick out some of the most popular toys this holiday season for Harbor House.

She said shopping this way will make things a bit easier for moms and kids at Harbor House.

“This is a great way for us to give back and to feel like we are giving an impact in the local community because our team lives and works here and this is home and this is also their way of giving back,” Selby said.