Flagler County makes plans to distribute coronavirus vaccine

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County leaders are assuring residents that they are solidifying plans to assist with vaccine distribution as doses become more widely available.

Leaders say the first rounds of the coronavirus vaccine will go to healthcare workers in high-risk and high-contact environments and to those who live in long-term care facilities, according to Jonathan Lord, Flagler County’s emergency management director.

“After these priorities are addressed, vaccines will go to other high-risk individuals in a phased manner including, but not limited to, first responders, some essential workers, the elderly, and those with certain underlying health conditions,” Lord said in a news release.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

Lord added that as vaccines become more readily available throughout the winter and in the spring, the county has plans to partner with the local health department to organize public vaccination sites.

“This will be accomplished in a similar manner to what is being done for COVID-19 testing,” he said.

Flagler County leaders anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available through doctors’ offices, health clinics and pharmacies, similar to flu shots and other widely requested vaccinations.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.