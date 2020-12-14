Shots fired in Palm Coast home invasion; 4th intruder sought

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man and two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested Sunday in connection with a violent home invasion in Flagler County, sheriff’s officials said.

The home invasion was reported late Friday on Prospect Lane in Palm Coast.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made from the home, but the dispatcher could only hear an argument in the background. Deputies were sent to the home and saw a silver Chevrolet leaving the area at a high rate of speed, officials said.

The car crashed at Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane and the occupants ran away, deputies said. One gun was found inside the vehicle and two guns were located during a search for the culprits, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found three suspects at 3:40 a.m. Sunday and took them into custody. One of them was bitten on the hand by a K-9, deputies said. A search is ongoing for a fourth assailant, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Residents of the home said the intruders fired shots inside the home, according to deputies. Some of the residents suffered minor injuries, officials said.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random attack and likely involves other criminal activity, like most home invasions do,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our patrol deputies did a great job quickly apprehending three of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive for the crime and investigators are also working to identify the fourth suspect. If anyone has any information on this case, please call us or Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS.”

Carlos Dupree, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery, wearing a mask while committing a felony, resisting arrest and violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

The teens were arrested on similar charges and were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.