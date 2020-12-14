Volusia County inmate dies after apparent suicide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was found dead Sunday night in what is believed to have been a suicide.

Brian Allen, 48, was found in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. during a routine check.

Corrections officers performed CPR until deputies could arrive. Records show Allen was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said there are no indications of foul play.

Records show Allen was arrested on Dec. 8 in connection with an aggravated domestic battery involving a victim over 65 years old.