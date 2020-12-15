Pepsi plant in Orange County evacuated as hazmat crews investigate ammonia leak

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hazmat crews are investigating an ammonia leak Tuesday morning at a Pepsi plant in Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue was called just after 8 a.m. to the Oak Ridge plant on Directors Row.

[TRENDING: Record-setting attractions coming to Orlando | Bacteria halts swan boats | Snake and eggs for breakfast]

The building was evacuated before first responders arrived, according to OCFR.

Authorities say hazmat teams are working to find the source of the leak and the cause.

OCFR did not offer any other details.

This is a developing story, so check back for more information.