Witness shares video of plane crashing into Lake Hiawassee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A witness shared a video of a plane crashing into Lake Hiawassee from Tuesday afternoon.

Kimberly von Paternos captured the incident on her camera.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the pilot only had minor injuries and was able to escape from the plane after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Lake LA-4 amphibian flipped over and submerged after the landing around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is still no word on what caused the plane to crash.

Sky 6 flies over a lake in Orange County where a small plane went down into the water on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (WKMG)

At the 9-second mark of the video, you see the plane come into the sight of the camera.

About 14 seconds later in the video, the plane crashes into the water.

At the 33-second mark, you hear the reaction from a witness at the lake.

“Oh my God. It just crashed,” the witness said.

After the crash the pilot made it shore safely and the pilot was the only occupant, according to investigators.

Aviation officials said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.