COVID-19 nurse first to receive Moderna vaccine at Brevard County hospital

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard County’s largest hospital group said it received its first doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Monday for frontline workers and high-priority patients.

The hospital chain said its first shipment arrived at Holmes Regional Medical Center and the staff immediately got to work administering shots to 72 people.

Nurse Sara Miller said she was excited to be the first recipient.

“We’ve taken care of COVID patients since March and it’s just been a lifesaver and I’m so glad to be part of the group that’s helping putting a stop to it,” Miller said.

Health First said after the first shot, recipients will be scheduled for their second shot, happening in the next four weeks.

Health First said it’s prepared to give up to a thousand vaccines a day.

“The more people that are vaccinated reduces the chance of giving it to somebody else so the more people we can give that vaccine to, it’s just less people in the community they can come in contact with,” Emergency Preparedness Manager Wayne Struble said.

After arriving at Holmes Monday, Health First said the Moderna vaccine is also available at its three other Brevard hospitals.

Health First said its 2,500 frontline workers have a choice - they can decide not to get the vaccine if they don’t want to.

The hospital chain said taking it will not be mandatory.