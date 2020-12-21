Rare sight: Bald eagle struts across Orange County backyard

Seeing a Bald eagle out in the wild is a rare and wild sight.

What would make the situation even more atypical? Having a Bald eagle strut across your backyard.

On Dec. 13, Linda Boucher had that very experience at her Apopka home.

Boucher posted the video of the Bald eagle walking around her backyard on Facebook saying in the post, “Look at what was in our yard this morning. Crazy!”

In the 44 second video, the Bald eagle can be seen from out Boucher’s window. It takes a few steps and stops several times before ultimately flying off.

