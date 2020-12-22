13 Polk County child porn suspects face 2,353 charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a monthlong special operation targeting those in the community who share and possess child pornography resulted in the arrest of 13 men who are facing a total of 2,353 charges.

Deputies announced the arrests and charges Tuesday but added that as more forensic searches are conducted on the suspects’ electronic devices, they could face additional charges.

“We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography. The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide. Each time these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again. I appreciate the hard work our detectives did that was necessary to file these charges,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

The 13 men arrested are:

Shaun David Bonacci, 43, of Davenport on charges of promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Henry Dunn, 47, of Winter Haven on 40 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography, promotion of child pornography, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Godwin, 20, of Winter Haven on four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.

Silas Toussaint Harris, 27, of Lakeland on 662 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Christian Martinez-Rivera, 30, of Haines City on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Clifford Wayne Rogers, 40, of Bartow on 212 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Thomas Schank, 47, of Davenport on 36 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Eugene Skaggs, Jr., 28, of Polk City on charges of with promotion of child pornography, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Tateishi, 47, of Lakeland on 450 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography, possession of cocaine, possession of a structure to manufacture drugs, cultivation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joquin Trejo, 44, of Bartow on 83 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Kevin Scott Woods, 39, of Polk City on 35 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Eddy Zumeta, Jr., 32, of Winter Haven on 20 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.

Also included in the operation was Lakeland High School teacher and coach Shawn Fitzgerald, who was arrested last month but now faces an additional 389 counts of Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography, records show. He was already facing 408 counts.

Deputies also noted that Bonacci is a former Air Force mechanic, Harris is an assistant coach for the Lakeland Destroyers little league football team and Tateishi is a retired Air Force Master Sergeant.

Records show the investigation into most of the men began after authorities received tips about their online behavior.

Judd told residents that they should be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity. He said in some cases, the suspects’ wives or loved ones knew what they were doing.

“Tell us if you have a deviant in the house, a deviant in the neighborhood, you’ve got a deviant at work that showed you a picture. Tell us or else you could wake up one day and it’s your daughter they’re taking a picture of or worse -- sexually abusing,” Judd said.