VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in the Volusia County jail and was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Michael Maydell was found around 11 a.m. Monday and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Records show his death was believed to be a suicide and no foul play is suspected.

A death investigation is ongoing.