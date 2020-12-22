Winter Garden police launch homicide investigation after woman found dead in apartment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Winter Garden Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment.

[TRENDING: Christmas forecast: Back-to-back cold fronts coming | Florida rolls out daily vaccine report | US prepares to ship second vaccine]

Police said around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the Promenade Apartments on Winter Garden Vineland Road for a wellbeing check.

Investigators said they found 44-year-old Gislaine DeLima Felipe dead.

Authorities said she Felipe died following an apparent struggle.

Officers said detectives started receiving information her estranged husband was accused of leaving messages with mutual friends claiming responsibility for her death.

Police said officers found out the estranged husband fled to an apartment complex in West Palm Beach.

Investigators said he took his own life before officers could apprehend him.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.