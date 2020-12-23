3 men douse women with pepper spray while attempting to steal car, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a carjacking after three men pepper sprayed their victims, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the incident happened on Dec 19 outside the Circle K Gas Station at 6201 North Orange Blossom Trail.

A report said that the three men, in one case, approached two women and doused them with pepper spray in order to steal their belongings.

[TRENDING: Florida women’s prison failed to protect inmates | Man wins $1 million on scratch off | Florida older residents next for vaccine]

One of the women told deputies that the men demanded her car keys while holding a yellow pepper spray canister to her face.

After being sprayed, the woman fell to the ground. While on the ground, another man ran up and took her purse, deputies said.

The men emptied the purse contents onto the pavement in an attempt to find the woman’s car keys but were unsuccessful.

The men then continued to run east after failing to locate the keys to the car, deputies said.

An OCSO K-9 deputy was brought to the gas station and was able to track down a wallet belonging to one of the women.

Deputies shared surveillance video of the attack on Twitter in the hopes of identifying the men.

PEPPER SPRAY CARJACKINGS: Last week, these men victimized two women by dousing them with pepper spray, forcefully taking their belongings and in one case, taking their car. Help us put them behind bars! If you have any info, please contact @CrimelineFL 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/6jB4TWfVD1 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 23, 2020

After the attack, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about the attack, you’re asked to contact Crimeline by calling 1-800-423-8477.