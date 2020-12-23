Man tells family he’s ‘locked and loaded’ before Flagler County standoff, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man repeatedly threatened and harassed members of his family and told them he was “locked and loaded” before a standoff with deputies and a SWAT team, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a relative of Timothy Gibson called them Wednesday morning and said that Gibson was intoxicated and had been acting aggressively for hours, but things escalated when he began shattering windows on a vehicle, pounding on doors and making violent threats.

[TRENDING: Florida women’s prison failed to protect inmates | Man wins $1 million on scratch off | Florida older residents next for vaccine]

The person who called 911 said Gibson claimed he was “locked and loaded and not coming out” before he grabbed hunting gear from his truck and barricaded himself inside his trailer, records show.

Deputies and SWAT team members, who were already nearby conducting training, responded to the scene on North Ocean Shore Boulevard and began negotiations.

Eventually, Gibson surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the report.

Inside the trailer, deputies said they found knives that were stabbed into walls, knives on the floor and in the bathroom, a rifle on the couch, a tactical belt and a shotgun. Records show the trailer was in disarray and the kitchen table had been knocked over on its side and placed against a window.

Gibson is facing charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated assault, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and two counts of aggravated stalking.

“This is a situation that could have had a terrible outcome,” Flagler County Sheriff Staly said in a news release. “This guy has a history of bad decision-making. Our SWAT team and other deputies did a great job de-escalating this incident and bringing it to a peaceful resolution, but we were prepared in case he chose to try and harm anyone.”