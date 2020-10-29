1 dead in Orange County shooting; arrest made after SWAT standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. – An arrest was made in a fatal Orange County shooting after an hours-long standoff at a home, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Grand Street near Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, deputies said.

After an overnight SWAT standoff, the suspected shooter was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.