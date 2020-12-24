Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida as temperatures drop to freezing

Cold shelters are opening across Central Florida as temperatures may dip below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.

Most of Central Florida will wake up on Friday to temperatures in the 30s and 40s with highs in the mid-50s. Wind strength will also increase, making it feel even colder Christmas morning.

[TRENDING: When to expect storms on Christmas Eve | Residents over 65 will be next to get COVID-19 vaccine | Coldest Christmas in 25 years coming to Central Florida]

LAKE COUNTY

Thursday

Clermont – pick-up times: 4:20 p.m. - FDOT Park and Ride, located at 1995 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, for transport to Trinity Assembly of God. The LakeXpress driver will alert riders that cold weather shelter transportation has been dispatched for them, and they should stay at the bus pick-up location inside the Park and Ride to await paratransit transportation.

Eustis – pick-up times: 4:30 p.m. - Ardice Transfer Center. Riders will be transported by paratransit bus to LifePointe Church. 4:30 – 4:45 p.m. - The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis (after Ardice Transfer Center). Riders will be transported by paratransit bus to LifePointe Church.

Leesburg – pick-up times: 5:00 p.m. - Citizens Transfer Center, located near 1321 Citizens Boulevard in Leesburg. Riders will board the Route 1A bus for transport to Trinity Assembly of God.



Friday and Saturday

Clermont – pick-up times: 3:30 p.m. – Citrus Tower Boulevard and Highway 27 in Clermont. Riders will be transported to Trinity Assembly of God.

Leesburg – pick-up times: 4:30 – 4:45 p.m. – Come As You Are Ministry, located at 1305 Sunshine Ave. in Leesburg, will transport riders to Trinity Assembly of God.

Eustis – pick-up times: 4:45 – 5 p.m. – 13 Eustis Street, the public parking lot next to The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis. Riders will be transported to LifePointe Church.



All three mornings

LifePointe Church, Eustis 6:45 – 7 a.m. – Lake County Connection will transport riders back to The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis. Location will not be open.

Trinity Assembly of God, Fruitland Park 6:45 – 7 a.m. – Lake County Connection will transport riders to the Citizens Transfer Center in Leesburg or the Come As You Are Ministry, located at 1305 Sunshine Ave. in Leesburg. The location may or may not be open.



OSCEOLA COUNTY