Fore! Florida man throws golf clubs at cars on I-75

One man in Florida found himself face-to-face with the Florida Highway Patrol after investigators said he was throwing golf clubs at traffic on I-75.

According to troopers, Jonathan Edward Day, 41, of North Port was driving north on I-75 Wednesday. During his drive, troopers said Day was throwing golf clubs out of his van at adjacent traffic.

When an FHP trooper stopped Day, he exited his van and confronted the trooper with a golf club.

“(Day) Initially complied with the Trooper’s instructions to disarm himself of the clubs, but then resisted as the Trooper attempted to take the driver into custody,” officials said.

According to reports, Day struck the trooper with his fist, then pulled at the Trooper’s uniform and radio.

“The Trooper then deployed his taser effectively and was able to subdue the driver,” officials added.

Day was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, throwing a deadly missile from his vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.