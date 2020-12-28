3 teens shot in Titusville when hail of bullets fired from car, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Three teens were wounded by gunfire Sunday night after dozens of shots were fired in a drive-by shooting, Titusville police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

According to Titusville police, officers were called to the area and found one teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Around the same time, two teens were admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, possibly connected with the shooting, officials said.

Titusville police said a preliminary investigation shows two of the victims were in a vehicle on 3rd Avenue and the other was standing nearby when a car with three males inside drove by and several shots were fired. The three victims and some homes were struck by bullets, police said.

The vehicle from which the shots were fired fled the scene, police said. A description of the vehicle is not known, and the suspected shooter or shooters remain on the run, police said.

The teen found at the scene was taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 321-264-7800 or can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward up to $5,000 by calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.