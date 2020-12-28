Marion County residents 65 and older can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Marion County is set to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine shots from Moderna for residents 65 and older later this week.

County officials have started the signup process for anyone 65 and older who wants to get the vaccine.

[RELATED: Here’s how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]

To signup, a resident must fill out a request form at this link.

Anyone who does not have access to a computer can call the Marion County COVID-19 hotline at 352-644-2590 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The health department hotline will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, residents will still be able to sign up on Thursday and Friday.

Staff members will call patients to make an official time and date for a vaccination appointment.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and the second shot is provided 28 days after the first shot.

Several other Central Florida counties have released plans on vaccine distribution, you can view those plans at this link.