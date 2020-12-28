Orange County man with dementia reported missing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County authorities are asking for the public to be on the look out for a 66-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Guillermo Vega, who also goes by “Junior,” was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra near 44th Street and Orange Blossom Trail. He was spotted around 3 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

[TRENDING: $600 direct payments could be coming soon | Cookies made from python eggs | Motive sought in Nashville bombing]

Deputies said Vega suffers from dementia and left home without his medication.

Anyone who sees Vega or his car with the Florida tag KRYD06 is asked to call 911.