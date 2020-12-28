65ºF

Orange County man with dementia reported missing

Guillermo ‘Junior’ Vega last seen at 44th Street and OBT

Guillermo Vega, 66, and his car.
Guillermo Vega, 66, and his car. (WKMG 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County authorities are asking for the public to be on the look out for a 66-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Guillermo Vega, who also goes by “Junior,” was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra near 44th Street and Orange Blossom Trail. He was spotted around 3 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies said Vega suffers from dementia and left home without his medication.

Anyone who sees Vega or his car with the Florida tag KRYD06 is asked to call 911.

