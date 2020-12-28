Woman with autism, diabetes reported missing in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland police say they’re looking for a missing woman who has been diagnosed with autism and diabetes.

Heather Nicole Griffith was last seen leaving her home on Hamlet Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.

[TRENDING: $600 direct payments could be coming soon | Cookies made from python eggs | Motive sought in Nashville bombing]

She has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old child due to her autism, according to authorities. She also missed her dose of insulin prior to leaving her home and was due for her next dose at 8 a.m. Monday.

Griffith was wearing a pink shirt, black pants, black Skechers and a black MTV hoodie when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Griffith or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Smith at 407-875-2807 or email jasmith@maitlandpd.org.