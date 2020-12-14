Missing 14-year-old Florida girl could be with 21-year-old man, FDLE says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who might be with a 21-year-old man, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Brianna Flake was last seen Friday in the area of the 95300 block of Mobley Heights Road in Fernandina Beach. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has dark hair that could be dyed light blonde.

Flake is believed to be with 21-year-old Clayton Nations traveling in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator bearing Texas license plate number NCK7923. The Jeep has a black hardtop and black fender flares.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 911.