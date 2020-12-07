Brevard County deputies search for missing woman last seen more than 1 year ago

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last year.

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Tara Coppola was last seen Sept. 12, 2019 with an unknown man at the Kaival Liquor Store at 3330 W. New Haven Ave. in West Melbourne.

Coppola is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She has tattoos on both hands, both of her hips and her left ankle, deputies said in their description. Investigators said she’s known to frequent the West Melbourne area.

When asked why the public was not made aware of her disappearance sooner, Brevard Sheriff’s Office officials said Coppola was only recently reported missing.

“She was reported missing to us recently and the preliminary investigation has not uncovered information in reference to her whereabouts,” officials told News 6.

Anyone who may have information on Coppola’s whereabouts is asked to contact Agent Jennifer Straight of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Service at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 407-321-8477.