Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, stream, listen

BUFFALO – It’s the final week of the regular season and the Miami Dolphins are still looking to clinch a playoff spot.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV (CBS affiliate in Orlando)

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Buffalo is a 1-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 44.5

A Miami victory against the Buffalo Bills would grant the Dolphins a spot in the postseason.

The game is set for 1 p.m. kickoff, and the Bills have already clinched a playoff spot after winning the AFC East.

Buffalo still has something to play for, the Bills are the No. 2 seed and a win against Miami would guarantee them that spot.

If Miami falls to Buffalo on Sunday, the Dolphins can still make the playoffs.

The Dolphins can make the playoffs if the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Baltimore Ravens or the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Indianapolis Colts or the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo played against Miami in Week No. 2 earlier this year, the Bills defeated the Dolphins at Hardrock Stadium 31-28.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions (Tua Tagovailoa will start on Sunday)

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 564 yards and 2 touchdowns

DeVante Parker has caught 56 passes for 677 yards and 4 touchdowns (Parker did not play last Sunday)

Stats leaders for Buffalo: