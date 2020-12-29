Victim struck by bullet before crashing into truck in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A person was shot Tuesday in Titusville while driving or riding in a car, which then crashed into a truck, police said.
The shooting was reported near Singleton Avenue and Iris Street.
Titusville police tweeted that the victim was in black Kia Soul when he or she was struck by a bullet. Police said the car hit a commercial truck at Singleton Avenue and Garden Street, which is several blocks away.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Photos from the scene showed several law enforcement vehicles and crime tape around the intersection.
No other details have been released.
Titusville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Singleton Ave & Iris Street. Victim in black Kia Soul struck by bullet then crashed into commercial truck at Singleton Ave & Garden St. Victim transported with life-threatening injuires. Active investigation. pic.twitter.com/A0zI2Ynma2— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) December 29, 2020