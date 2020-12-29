Victim struck by bullet before crashing into truck in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A person was shot Tuesday in Titusville while driving or riding in a car, which then crashed into a truck, police said.

The shooting was reported near Singleton Avenue and Iris Street.

Titusville police tweeted that the victim was in black Kia Soul when he or she was struck by a bullet. Police said the car hit a commercial truck at Singleton Avenue and Garden Street, which is several blocks away.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene showed several law enforcement vehicles and crime tape around the intersection.

No other details have been released.