Gunman shoots 2 at food truck behind Orange County strip club

A man and woman were shot in the parking lot of LePalace.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were shot early Wednesday while they were closing their food truck behind an Orange County strip club, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Le Palace at 5526 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the shooting and found the victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the man and woman were closing up shop when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire for an unknown reason.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The shooter remains at large.

No other details have been released.