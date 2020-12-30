UCF basketball game against Tulane postponed due to COVID-19 issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University Central Florida basketball game against Tulane has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the team announced on Twitter.

The Knights announced the team will play later this week, UCF’s next game is on Saturday.

The team has not announced a date for the game to be made up.

UCF will play against South Florida at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The Knights are 3-2 this year with a conference record of 1-1.