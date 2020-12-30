Watch the ball drop in Times Square from anywhere

A member of the media films workers installing a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

If ever a year’s end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it.

Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also looming over New Year’s festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down.

New York’s Times Square won’t be packed with impassable crowds this New Year’s Eve as it will be closed to the public due to the pandemic but the ball drop will go on, along with a few performances. All of which can be enjoyed virtually from anywhere.

The night’s performances include disco diva Gloria Gaynor’s singing of the apt-for-2020 anthem “I Will Survive” and Andra Day signing “Rise up.”

This year, the event’s special guests will be the “Heroes of 2020,” including first responders, frontline and essential workers and their families who sacrificed so much to provide care and support for their communities amid the pandemic.

The show begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be available in the video player below and for a view of the ball drop from the city skyline, watch live at the top of this story.