COVID-19 vaccinations in Lake County start with some confusion

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – It was a busy New Year’s Eve day outside the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont where people 65 or older waited in their cars to get their Covid-19 immunization shot.

The majority of people had made an appointment by phone--but for others like 68-year-old Ken Wilde, the process has been frustrating.

“I’ve been looking online at the Lake County Florida gov website and it says that starting tomorrow it’s available for walk-in but now I came up here to verify which location to go to but they say something completely different. So I have no option for tomorrow. I don’t know where to go,” Wilde said. “It’s very confusing cause online it says starting tomorrow it’s walk-ins only and yet here he said absolutely not it’s appointments only and you can’t make an appointment on the phone. I tried for three days and you just can’t get through.”

On Wednesday, Lake County officials with the department of health and the emergency center addressed the phone line situation.

“In my professional career, I’ve never seen a call center take so many calls,” Tommy Carpenter, emergency operations manager said. “I understand concerns from residents in getting information being able to initially to schedule an appointment for immunizations.”

As for those who don’t have an appointment, Lake County officials said once they receive the second shipment of vaccines, they’ll administer them on a first come first serve basis and no appointment will be required. They also said they are not sure when the next shipment will arrive.

Among other updates to Lake County’s vaccine distribution for 65 or older are: as of Friday, Jan. 1, the Cooper Memorial Library site will be closed, and operations will be moved to the Clermont arts and recreation center.