Lake County announces new COVID-19 vaccination site

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A new coronavirus vaccination site was announced for Lake County.

The Florida Department of Health said they will be administering vaccines to patients with appointments at the Cooper Memorial Library and Lake Sumter College.

After Thursday the site at the Cooper Memorial Library will close.

The site will be moved to the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center.

Health officials said when Lake County receives the second shipment of vaccinations they will be opening department of health sites up to walk-ins.