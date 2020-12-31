Miami QB D’Eriq King tears ACL in Cheez-It Bowl

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King will undergo surgery after tearing his right ACL in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.

Miami announces QB D’Eriq King tore his right ACL, will have surgery. https://t.co/47Kj6FcPuV — Jamie Seh (@jamieseh) December 31, 2020

King left the game against Oklahoma State with four minutes left to play in the second quarter.

In two quarters of play, King was 10/13 for 113 yards with a touchdown pass.

OSU ended up winning the game 37-34.

Coach Manny Diaz said King is in great hands with the school’s medical staff.

We'll be with you every step of the way, @DeriqKing_. pic.twitter.com/nnIroivU5V — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 31, 2020

“D’Eriq is the leader of this football team and we know that he will approach his rehabilitation with the same tenacity that he has approached ever facet of his game since he arrived on our campus,” Diaz said.

This season, King threw 23 touchdowns, threw for 2,686 yards, and rushed in four touchdowns.

“We can’t wait to see him back on the field leading our team in August,” Diaz said.