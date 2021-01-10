Orlando Police officer finds two dead in car that crashed into tree

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando Police officer made a grim discovery Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to investigators the officer found the car near Smith Street on John Young Parkway.

When the officer looked inside the vehicle, there were several people inside.

“Two people were ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, two were in critical and transported to ORMC, and a fifth person was being treated on scene,” authorities said.

All lanes of John Young Parkway were closed at CR Smith Street while the crash was investigated.